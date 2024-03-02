Preparations underway for billionaire Dr. Herbert Wigwe’s final burial in Isiokpo.

Isiokpo, a small town near Port Harcourt, is bustling with activity as preparations are underway for the final burial of the late billionaire business mogul, Dr. Herbert Wigwe. The journey from Port Harcourt International Airport to Wigwe International University, covering ten kilometers, is being meticulously planned to receive the eminent personality.

Roads are being cleared, potholes fixed, and the Wigwe International University construction is receiving accelerated attention. The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Isiokpo is also undergoing renovations, and lands are being prepared for car parking to accommodate the anticipated crowd.

Dr. Herbert Wigwe, who passed away along with his wife and son in a helicopter crash, had already constructed a private cemetery within the university premises. The mausoleum, adorned with state-of-the-art Italian Carara marble and a foreign granite galaxy, is a testament to the late billionaire’s wealth and foresight.

The Isiokpo community is gearing up to give their illustrious son a befitting burial. The RCCG parish in Isiokpo is set to honor Dr. Wigwe by wearing Ankara material for the burial and white for the Thanksgiving service. The community intends to celebrate his life rather than mourn his death.

Efforts are being made to ensure that the University project, initiated by Dr. Wigwe, continues to reflect his vision. The entire Isiokpo kingdom is in mourning, recognizing the significant contributions and philanthropy of the departed billionaire.

However, amidst the preparations, the Isiokpo youths are demanding an explanation from the United States government and the Nigerian government regarding the cause of the helicopter crash. They are skeptical about recent reports citing weather conditions and intend to stage peaceful protests at the US Embassy and the Nigerian Seat of Power if convincing explanations are not provided.

Dr. Herbert Wigwe was a revered figure, known for his business acumen, philanthropy, and commitment to community development. As Isiokpo prepares for his final resting place, the legacy of this influential figure is etched in the hearts of those who benefited from his generosity and vision.