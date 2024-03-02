Port Harcourt to Aba Train Service Expected by End of March, Says FG

The Federal Government has announced that train services on the Port Harcourt to Aba route are set to commence operations by the end of March. The Port Harcourt-Aba rail project is part of the broader Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railroad initiative by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), revealed this information in Port Harcourt after leading a delegation to test-run the reconstructed Eastern Narrow Gauge Rail line. Okhiria highlighted that workers were adding finishing touches to the tracks to ensure full train operations could begin within the month.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress and mentioned that the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, had directed the connection of the Port Harcourt route to rail and the initiation of the linkage to Onne Port.

Okhiria affirmed confidence that the contractor would complete the track’s ‘tampering’ within two weeks, preceding the targeted three weeks for train services to resume. He stated that the goal is to commence passenger train services in March and fully transport people from Port Harcourt to Aba by the end of March.

The managing director mentioned that the project design team had started designing a rail track to connect the Port Harcourt-Aba railroad line to the Onne sea port. Collaboration with the port’s terminal manager and leading engineers has begun to ensure a smooth project delivery.

Regarding transport fares, Okhiria noted that due to the high cost of diesel, commuters might have to pay higher fares than before. If NRC cannot cover 100% of the fuel cost, they aim to generate at least 50% from passengers to sustain operations.

He emphasized the government’s efforts to ensure the security of the rail line and cautioned traders against conducting business on the rail lines, as trains would no longer slow down for them to remove goods before passing. The train schedule will run according to fixed times across all railroads in the country.