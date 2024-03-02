Menu
Nigeria’s Constitution Inadequate to Tackle Economic Challenges says Emeka Anyaoku

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Mr. Emeka Anyaoku, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, has expressed his views on Nigeria’s current constitution, stating that it is inadequate to address the nation’s economic challenges and various other issues. Speaking to newsmen in his country home in Obosi village, Anambra State, Anyaoku highlighted the severity of challenges such as poverty, insecurity, and crumbling infrastructure.

He emphasized that these challenges cannot be effectively tackled within the framework of the existing constitution and governance system. Anyaoku argued that the current constitution diverges from the principles agreed upon by the nation’s founding fathers and suggested a return to those principles for a pluralistic state like Nigeria.

Anyaoku particularly underscored the pressing issue of insecurity, especially in the Northern part of the country, and asserted that a constitutional reform is imperative to address these nationwide challenges adequately.

Responding to questions about the Monday sit-at-home protests in the Southeast region and its economic impact, Anyaoku criticized the initiative, stating that it is causing significant damage to the region’s economy. He disapproved of the idea, linking it to the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, and called for addressing the root cause to halt the protests.

Regarding the Ito-Ogoto traditional event celebrated every three years in his community, Anyaoku highlighted the Igbo culture’s respect for age, where individuals reaching the age of 80 are honored, as age is believed to bring wisdom.

