MTN Nigeria Disconnects 4.2 Million Lines for Unlinked National Identity Numbers

MTN Nigeria has revealed that it disconnected 4.2 million lines due to the failure of subscribers to link their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) with National Identity Numbers (NINs) after the February 28 deadline.

The information was disclosed in the company’s Earnings Report for the year ended December 31, 2023. Currently, 19 million lines on MTN’s network are undergoing verification, with 4.3 million already verified as of February 2024.

In its report, MTN stated, “We also had approximately 4.2 million lines disconnected for which the subscribers did not submit their NIN. Several of these lines were low-value subscribers, minimizing the revenue impact.

We are actively engaging the authorities to accelerate the NIN verification process. We have also increased our engagement with the affected customers, providing various channels for verification to minimize service disruption.”

The 4.2 million disconnected lines are part of a broader industry directive mandating telecom operators to block subscribers whose lines are not linked to their NIN. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directed telecom operators to implement a full network barring for SIMs without submitted NINs by February 28, 2024.

Additionally, SIMs with submitted but unverified NINs are to be barred by March 29, 2024, and those with less than five lines linked to an unverified NIN by April 15, 2024.

Industry estimates suggest that approximately 12 million lines may have been disconnected industry-wide after the February 28 deadline set by the NCC.