“I Found Out He Was 51 On Our Wedding Day After Telling Me He Was 38” – Mr Ibu’s Daughter

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of renowned Nollywood actor Mr. Ibu, has bravely shared details of her tumultuous marriage with her former husband, shedding light on a relationship marred by deceit and betrayal.

In a candid revelation, Jasmine disclosed that she tied the knot with her American boyfriend in 2022, but their union unraveled after just nine months, culminating in an official separation.

Expressing her sentiments on social media, Jasmine reflected on the brief duration of their marriage, emphasizing that despite the challenges, she harbors no regrets. However, she lamented the discovery of unsettling truths about her spouse, including his age and undisclosed marital status.

During an interview with content creator Chude Jideonwo, Jasmine delved into the startling revelations that emerged during her marriage. She disclosed that her husband had deceived her about his age, falsely claiming to be 38 years old when, in reality, he was 51. Moreover, he had concealed his previous marriages and children from her, leading to a profound sense of betrayal on their wedding day.

Jasmine's disclosure underscores the importance of honesty and transparency in relationships, as she navigates the aftermath of a marriage built on deceit. Her story serves as a cautionary tale about the perils of falsehoods and the profound impact of trust and honesty in fostering genuine connections.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
