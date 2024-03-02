Menu
Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele Vacates Lagos Quarters Amidst New Charges

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is reportedly leaving the apex bank’s Governors’ quarters in Lagos. Accompanied by a team led by CBN Special Investigator Jim Obazee, Emefiele is relocating his personal belongings from the building situated on Glover Road, Ikoyi.

The Federal Government has recently filed 14 additional charges against Emefiele based on a report submitted by the CBN special investigator. These charges include criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to conduct forgery, procurement fraud, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Emefiele’s removal from his position as CBN Governor in June 2023 by President Bola Tinubu has led to allegations of financial crimes against him.

Furthermore, the Senate has initiated a probe into the acquisition and expenditure of the N30 trillion Ways and Means loans obtained by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The Senate attributes the nation’s food and security crises largely to the purported reckless spending of the loans collected from the CBN during Emefiele’s tenure.

