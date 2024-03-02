Ex-APC NWC Member Warns of Tinubu’s Authoritarian Style, Second Term Risks

Salihu Mohammed Lukman, a former member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing him of running the government with a military dictator’s approach. Lukman, a former national vice chairman (North West) of the APC, expressed concerns about the prevailing security and socio-economic challenges, highlighting potential risks to Tinubu’s second term and the future of the party if not promptly addressed.

In a statement on Saturday, Lukman argued that the country’s high levels of poverty, insecurity, hunger, and soaring costs of goods and services indicated that the APC and its leaders had not fulfilled their promises to Nigerians. He asserted that both former President Muhammadu Buhari and current President Tinubu had undermined the essence of the 2013 merger and the APC manifesto, causing suffering among Nigerians.

Lukman questioned Tinubu’s commitment to a second term, criticizing his governance style as reminiscent of a military dictator. He pointed out alleged actions such as shutting down party structures and addressing citizens with an air of absolute knowledge. Lukman raised concerns about the use of political mercenaries and queried the viability of such an approach for securing a second term, drawing parallels with the failures of military governments.

Addressing the discontent within the APC, Lukman suggested that the primary objective of Buhari and Tinubu might have been to win elections and become Presidents of Nigeria. He posited that once this objective was achieved, good governance and policy orientation took a back seat, leading many APC members to view the merger exercise as a deception.