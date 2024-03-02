Menu
Real Estate

Enugu Governor Enacts Laws for Urban Development, Digital Services, and Electoral Changes.

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

In a significant move, Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has signed into law three crucial bills: the New Enugu City Development Agency Bill, Enugu State Geographical Information System Service Bill, and Enugu State Independence Electoral Commission (ENSIC) (Amendment) Bill.

The New Enugu City Development Agency Law is designed to establish an administrative authority responsible for managing the development of a new city masterplan. This plan is envisioned to cater to both the present and future generations, addressing the city’s gradual growth towards an implosion level.

Governor Mbah emphasized the forward-thinking approach of the state government, considering the need for Enugu to expand and accommodate a growing population. The newly enacted law provides a legal framework for creating a master plan for the New Enugu City, securing a vision for future generations.

On the Enugu State Geographical Information System Service Law, the Governor highlighted its alignment with the administration’s commitment to automate governance processes. The focus is on simplifying and sanitizing land administration and services in the state, marking a step towards digital transformation.

The ENSIEC Amendment Law is aimed at bringing the state’s election management body in line with constitutional amendments related to electoral bodies. This move reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring electoral processes evolve with changing constitutional provisions.

Commending the State House of Assembly for their swift approval of these bills, Governor Mbah emphasized the importance of legislative support for the state’s developmental journey. The bills lay the foundation for future urban planning, digital service delivery, and electoral reforms in Enugu State.

Preparations underway for billionaire Dr. Herbert Wigwe’s final burial in Isiokpo.
