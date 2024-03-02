CBN’s Aggressive Rate Hike to 22.75%: A Strategic Move or Excessive Measure?

In its first meeting under the leadership of the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Yemi Cardoso, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) adopted an inflation-targeting framework by increasing the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 400 basis points to 22.75% from 18.75%. This decision, marking the ninth consecutive meeting with a hawkish stance since May 2022, aims to counter rising inflation.

The committee unanimously opted for aggressive tightening, considering the trade-off between output growth and maintaining short to medium-term price stability. Previous hikes, slow inflation acceleration, and the impact of recent reforms influenced the decision. These reforms include the unification of the foreign exchange market, the adoption of the willing buyer; willing seller model, and efforts to discourage speculators.

While expectations and Cowry Research anticipated a benchmark rate increase above 20% to curb inflation, the committee’s choice reflects ongoing global and domestic economic uncertainties. Nigeria’s headline inflation hit a 28-year high of 29.90% in January 2024 due to insecurity, supply chain disruptions, subsidy removal on PMS, and the pass-through effect of naira devaluation.

The aggressive rate hike demonstrates the committee’s commitment to addressing inflation concerns amid economic uncertainties. By adopting an inflation-targeting model, the committee aims to show that current policies effectively curb inflation, discourage excessive demand, and narrow the negative real interest rate gap.

In light of potential drawbacks, the rate hike may challenge businesses seeking capital, slow output growth, and raise unemployment. Banks are expected to benefit from higher interest rates, improving net interest margins but potentially leading to increased credit impairments and non-performing loans. Efforts to manage excess liquidity may result in further tightening in the financial system.