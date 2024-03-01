Menu
Nollywood

Yoruba Movie Star, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji Passes Away

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

 

Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, the well-known Yoruba movie actor, also recognized as Sisi Quadri, has tragically passed away. His colleague, Tunde Olayusuf, confirmed the sad news, expressing condolences and emphasizing the inevitability of returning to Allah.

In a social media post sharing a photo of the late actor, Tunde Olayusuf wrote, “Everything in the world is according to the will of Allah, from Allah, we have come, and unto him, we shall all return – May God rest your soul Bro @iamsisiquadir.”

Biola Bayo, another colleague, also confirmed the death, expressing deep sorrow and extending prayers for comfort to the bereaved family.

Sisi Quadri, who received his primary and secondary education in Ore, Ondo state, gained popularity for his notable role in the movie “Seniyan Seranko,” released on December 4, 2004. The late actor had been set to enchant audiences with his performance in the upcoming film “Anikulapo: The Return of Spectre,” scheduled for imminent release in cinemas.

