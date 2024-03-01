Widow Alleges Unjust Seizure of Late Husband Chief Ugwu Nwafor Ujam’s Property at Ogbete Main Market

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lady Uchenwa Ujam, widow of the late Chief Ugwu Nwafor Ujam, a prominent figure in Enugu State, has raised concerns about the Enugu North council’s alleged attempts to confiscate her late husband’s property at Ogbete Main Market.

Lady Ujam expressed her distress, claiming that she has been denied access to the property without any explanation from the government. Despite her efforts, she was unable to secure possession of the 50ft by 50ft property allocated to her late husband.

She shared her frustration, stating that visits to the Enugu North Council Chairman’s office yielded no results, and the leadership of Ogbete Main Market offered no assistance in locating the property.

Deceived by the previous administration’s assurance that the property would be returned after market development, Lady Ujam now faces the potential loss of the land allocated to her husband in 1987.

“I do not care about the number of stalls but what I am seeking is our own 50ft by 50ft land genuinely allocated to my husband in 1987. Show me my space since the lock-up shops have been completed,” she emphasized.

Recalling her husband’s efforts in building the market, Lady Ujam lamented the perceived injustice towards her family. She pointed to her husband’s 2012 letter requesting the removal of illegal occupants from the allocated area.

Lady Ujam demanded clarity on the payment of N5.2 million per stall and questioned whether it covered her husband’s 50ft by 50ft space. She urged Ogbete Market management to grant her access to the specific land given to her husband.

Displaying relevant documents, Lady Ujam called on the state governor and other authorities to intervene, emphasizing the principle that justice delayed is justice denied.

In response, the President of Ogbete Market, Stephen Aniagu, refuted claims of denying Lady Ujam access, stating that she had not fulfilled the agreement’s terms by paying the required N5.2 million per stall.

Efforts to obtain a response from the Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Council, Hon. Emeka Onuze, were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.