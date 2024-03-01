Rivers State PDP Rejects APC’s Proposal for Solar Streetlights at Ken Saro-Wiwa’s Tomb

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vehemently opposed the proposition by Tony Okocha, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee Chairman in the state, for a solar streetlight project at the tomb of the late Ogoni environmentalist, Kenule Saro-Wiwa.

During a visit to Bane community, Saro-Wiwa’s hometown, Okocha, who also represents Rivers State in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), suggested installing solar streetlights and constructing an access road to the tomb. However, the PDP, in a statement released on Friday, March 1, and signed by its publicity secretary, Tambari Sydney Gbara, condemned the proposal as disrespectful and insulting to Saro-Wiwa and his fellow activists who sacrificed for environmental, economic, and social justice.

Sydney-Gbara emphasized that if Okocha truly had the interests of the Ogoni people at heart, he would have advocated for the return of the Ken Memorial Art Bus confiscated by the federal government and a formal exoneration of Saro-Wiwa from all accusations leveled against him. The PDP expressed dismay that Okocha aimed to transform Saro-Wiwa’s resting place into a venue for festivities, showing a lack of regard for the late activist and the Ogoni community.

The PDP advised Okocha to focus on similar projects in his own community and suggested honoring one of his deceased kinsmen with such initiatives. Additionally, Sydney-Gbara questioned why Okocha didn’t propose more impactful endeavors like modern hospitals, access to clean water, rural electrification, or the establishment of a University of Environmental Studies or a Research Center in Saro-Wiwa’s memory. The party also suggested renaming the NDDC Headquarters in Port Harcourt after Ken Saro-Wiwa instead of trivializing his legacy.

Sydney-Gbara criticized Okocha’s proposal as insensitive, demeaning, and disgraceful, urging the federal government to replace him on the NDDC Board with a more qualified individual who understands and respects the responsibilities of the office.