Police Arrest 10 Suspects After Hoodlums Attack BUA Truck on Zaria-Kano Expressway

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following an attack by hoodlums on a BUA truck carrying cartons of spaghetti at the Dogarawa axis of the Zaria-Kano expressway, at least 10 suspects have been apprehended. Kaduna Police spokesman ASP Mansir Hassan, while unable to confirm the arrests immediately, assured The Nation that he would provide further details soon.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 3:15 pm when the truck driver parked the vehicle at Dogarawa to observe prayers. Soon after, the hoodlums descended on the truck, looting cartons of spaghetti.

Umar Shehu, one of the eyewitnesses, recounted that the hoodlums swiftly emptied the truck of its entire load of pasta before security operatives arrived. The driver, unable to prevent the theft, was reportedly left in tears.

Describing the incident as unprecedented in their community and its surroundings, Shehu emphasized that not a single carton of spaghetti was left untouched by the hoodlums.

Subsequently, a police team dispatched to the scene managed to apprehend approximately 10 suspected hoodlums involved in the theft.