Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Police Arrest 10 Suspects After Hoodlums Attack BUA Truck on Zaria-Kano Expressway

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following an attack by hoodlums on a BUA truck carrying cartons of spaghetti at the Dogarawa axis of the Zaria-Kano expressway, at least 10 suspects have been apprehended. Kaduna Police spokesman ASP Mansir Hassan, while unable to confirm the arrests immediately, assured The Nation that he would provide further details soon.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 3:15 pm when the truck driver parked the vehicle at Dogarawa to observe prayers. Soon after, the hoodlums descended on the truck, looting cartons of spaghetti.

Umar Shehu, one of the eyewitnesses, recounted that the hoodlums swiftly emptied the truck of its entire load of pasta before security operatives arrived. The driver, unable to prevent the theft, was reportedly left in tears.

Describing the incident as unprecedented in their community and its surroundings, Shehu emphasized that not a single carton of spaghetti was left untouched by the hoodlums.

Subsequently, a police team dispatched to the scene managed to apprehend approximately 10 suspected hoodlums involved in the theft.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Driver, conductor die as truck crashes in Anambra
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Driver, conductor die as truck crashes in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A lone accident at Azia Junction,...

IOCs Lament As “Nigeria’s Oil Asset Sales Stalls

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Reports from Naija247news reveal that Nigeria has yet to...

“Billionaire Wiese: Investors Awaiting Improved Policies Before Returning to Nigeria”

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
South African billionaire Christo Wiese emphasized Nigeria's significant and...

Rivers State PDP Rejects APC’s Proposal for Solar Streetlights at Ken Saro-Wiwa’s Tomb

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Driver, conductor die as truck crashes in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A lone accident at Azia Junction,...

IOCs Lament As “Nigeria’s Oil Asset Sales Stalls

Big Oil 0
Reports from Naija247news reveal that Nigeria has yet to...

“Billionaire Wiese: Investors Awaiting Improved Policies Before Returning to Nigeria”

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
South African billionaire Christo Wiese emphasized Nigeria's significant and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com