Political parties

PDP Forms Reconciliation Committee for Edo State Election

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the formation of the Edo State Post-Primary Election Reconciliation Committee, as disclosed by Mr. Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary.

This committee, comprising notable figures including one Governor, three ex-Governors, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and former Senators, aims to reconcile stakeholders and party members in Edo State ahead of the September 21, 2024 Governorship Election.

Chaired by Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed, with Enoidem Moses Emmanuel serving as Secretary, the committee also includes former Kaduna Governor Ahmed Makarfi, ex-Bayelsa Governor Senator Seriake Dickson, and Senator Tunde Ogbeha among others.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

