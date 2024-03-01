Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa Swears In Commissioners, Advisers, and Head of Service

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has administered the oath of office to six commissioners, eight special advisers, and the new Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philip. During the ceremony in Akure, the governor charged the appointees to view their roles as a call to service and to exhibit good governance to the people of the state.

Addressing the newly sworn-in officials, Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasized the need for creative ideas and policies to address the challenges faced by the people. He urged them to lead by example, make necessary sacrifices, and avoid ostentatious lifestyles. The governor also pleaded with the public not to mount undue pressure on the appointees, allowing them to perform their duties without hindrance.

The commissioners sworn in are Mr Emmanuel Igbasan, Engr Razaq Obe, Mrs Omowumi Isaac, Mr Kayode Ajulo, Mr Akinwumi Sowore, and Mr Oyeniyi Oseni. The Special Advisers include Mr Olugbenga Omole, Mrs Olamide Falana, Hon Alabi Johnson, Mr Summy Smart-Francis, Mrs Olawunmi Ilawole, Pastor Babalola Ayoade, Mr Abdulganiy Muhammed, and Prof. Simidele Odimayo.

The newly inaugurated Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philip, urged state workers to rededicate themselves to civil service, emphasizing that his tenure would prioritize punctuality, diligence, and merit-based promotions.

In response, Mr Emmanuel Igbasan, speaking on behalf of the appointees, expressed gratitude to Governor Aiyedatiwa for the trust placed in them and pledged their support to the government of Ondo State. The executive council was dissolved on January 24, paving the way for the inauguration of the new appointees.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Yoruba Movie Star, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji Passes Away
Next article
2023: Dangote Cement increases shareholder’s dividend by 50%, to N30 per share
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police Arrest 10 Suspects After Hoodlums Attack BUA Truck on Zaria-Kano Expressway

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Following an attack by hoodlums on a BUA truck...

Driver, conductor die as truck crashes in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A lone accident at Azia Junction,...

IOCs Lament As “Nigeria’s Oil Asset Sales Stalls

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Reports from Naija247news reveal that Nigeria has yet to...

“Billionaire Wiese: Investors Awaiting Improved Policies Before Returning to Nigeria”

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
South African billionaire Christo Wiese emphasized Nigeria's significant and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police Arrest 10 Suspects After Hoodlums Attack BUA Truck on Zaria-Kano Expressway

Regions 0
  Following an attack by hoodlums on a BUA truck...

Driver, conductor die as truck crashes in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A lone accident at Azia Junction,...

IOCs Lament As “Nigeria’s Oil Asset Sales Stalls

Big Oil 0
Reports from Naija247news reveal that Nigeria has yet to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com