Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa Swears In Commissioners, Advisers, and Head of Service

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has administered the oath of office to six commissioners, eight special advisers, and the new Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philip. During the ceremony in Akure, the governor charged the appointees to view their roles as a call to service and to exhibit good governance to the people of the state.

Addressing the newly sworn-in officials, Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasized the need for creative ideas and policies to address the challenges faced by the people. He urged them to lead by example, make necessary sacrifices, and avoid ostentatious lifestyles. The governor also pleaded with the public not to mount undue pressure on the appointees, allowing them to perform their duties without hindrance.

The commissioners sworn in are Mr Emmanuel Igbasan, Engr Razaq Obe, Mrs Omowumi Isaac, Mr Kayode Ajulo, Mr Akinwumi Sowore, and Mr Oyeniyi Oseni. The Special Advisers include Mr Olugbenga Omole, Mrs Olamide Falana, Hon Alabi Johnson, Mr Summy Smart-Francis, Mrs Olawunmi Ilawole, Pastor Babalola Ayoade, Mr Abdulganiy Muhammed, and Prof. Simidele Odimayo.

The newly inaugurated Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philip, urged state workers to rededicate themselves to civil service, emphasizing that his tenure would prioritize punctuality, diligence, and merit-based promotions.

In response, Mr Emmanuel Igbasan, speaking on behalf of the appointees, expressed gratitude to Governor Aiyedatiwa for the trust placed in them and pledged their support to the government of Ondo State. The executive council was dissolved on January 24, paving the way for the inauguration of the new appointees.