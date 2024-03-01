Nigeria’s CBN Revokes Licenses of 4,173 Bureaux De Change Operators

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken decisive action by revoking the operating licenses of 4,173 Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators due to non-compliance with regulations. The CBN exercised its authority under the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, Act No. 5, and the Revised Operational Guidelines for Bureaux De Change 2015.

According to Hakama Sidi Ali, the Acting Director of Corporate Communications at the CBN, the affected BDCs failed to adhere to various regulatory provisions. Their non-compliance included the failure to pay required fees, such as license renewal fees, within the specified period outlined in the Guidelines. Additionally, they did not submit the necessary returns as per the Guidelines and violated CBN’s directives related to Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), and Counter-Proliferation Financing (CPF) regulations.

In a bid to enhance compliance and regulation in the Bureaux de Change sector, the CBN is currently revising the regulatory and supervisory guidelines. Upon implementation of the revised guidelines, all stakeholders in the sector will be obligated to comply with the updated requirements.

The CBN has urged the public to take note of this development and follow the guidelines accordingly. The list of affected Bureaux De Change operators is available on the CBN’s website at [www.cbn.gov.ng](www.cbn.gov.ng).

This regulatory measure underscores the CBN’s commitment to enforcing regulations, ensuring the stability and integrity of the financial system. It serves as a reminder to all financial institutions and businesses to comply with established guidelines and regulations for maintaining a secure and transparent financial environment.