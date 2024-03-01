Millions of Subscribers Face Service Disruption After NIN Deadline

A significant number of subscribers, particularly those on the MTN network, are facing disruptions in calls and internet services following the expiration of the February 28 deadline for SIM-NIN linkage. Millions of users reported being disconnected since the deadline passed on Wednesday. The outage, lasting over six hours at the time of reporting, has left numerous Nigerians unable to make calls or use the internet on the MTN network.

MTN attributed the disruption to multiple fibre cuts, acknowledging the glitch affected voice and data services nationwide. The company assured users that its engineers are working to restore services gradually. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had earlier ruled out an extension of the deadline for SIM-NIN linkage, directing telecom companies to deactivate 12 million lines not linked to NINs.

As users express frustration, the telecom giant apologized for the inconvenience and requested patience, assuring that efforts are underway to fully restore services. The disruption highlights the challenges associated with the mandatory SIM-NIN linkage and the importance of addressing technical issues promptly.

