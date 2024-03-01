Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Oil

IOCs Lament As “Nigeria’s Oil Asset Sales Stalls

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Reports from Naija247news reveal that Nigeria has yet to greenlight the sales of onshore assets, announced by international oil majors in recent years, causing frustration among both buyers and sellers. The slow progress in approvals continues to impede the rebound in Nigeria’s oil production.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Major players such as ExxonMobil, Shell, Eni, and Equinor are still awaiting government clearance for their sales of oil assets, primarily to local companies. The delays in approvals are seen as hindering clarity for the companies involved and stalling efforts to revive oil production in the country.

Osagie Okunbor, managing director of Shell Nigeria, emphasized the pressing need to conclude these transactions during a conference in Abuja, as reported by Bloomberg. In January, Shell announced its intention to exit Nigeria’s onshore oil and gas industry while maintaining significant investments in the country’s energy sector through its deepwater and Integrated Gas businesses.

Similarly, U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil plans to sell its shallow water business in Nigeria to Seplat, the largest Nigerian energy company by market value. However, the deal is currently stalled at the Nigerian regulator, despite optimistic statements from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) last October.

Italy’s Eni also faces regulatory hurdles for its deal with Nigeria’s energy company Oando PLC to sell Nigerian Agip Oil Company Ltd (NAOC Ltd), a wholly Eni-owned subsidiary focusing on onshore oil and gas exploration and production in Nigeria, as well as power generation. Equinor’s sale of its Nigerian business to local firm Chappal Energies is similarly awaiting regulatory clearance.

Abdulrazaq Isa, chairman of Waltersmith Petroman Oil and head of the association of Nigerian producers, emphasized that approving these deals remains crucial for bolstering national crude oil production by the turn of the decade. Waltersmith Petroman Oil is part of the Renaissance consortium of five companies involved in purchasing the assets Shell is divesting.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Billionaire Wiese: Investors Awaiting Improved Policies Before Returning to Nigeria”
Next article
Driver, conductor die as truck crashes in Anambra
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police Arrest 10 Suspects After Hoodlums Attack BUA Truck on Zaria-Kano Expressway

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Following an attack by hoodlums on a BUA truck...

Driver, conductor die as truck crashes in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A lone accident at Azia Junction,...

“Billionaire Wiese: Investors Awaiting Improved Policies Before Returning to Nigeria”

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
South African billionaire Christo Wiese emphasized Nigeria's significant and...

Rivers State PDP Rejects APC’s Proposal for Solar Streetlights at Ken Saro-Wiwa’s Tomb

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police Arrest 10 Suspects After Hoodlums Attack BUA Truck on Zaria-Kano Expressway

Regions 0
  Following an attack by hoodlums on a BUA truck...

Driver, conductor die as truck crashes in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A lone accident at Azia Junction,...

“Billionaire Wiese: Investors Awaiting Improved Policies Before Returning to Nigeria”

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
South African billionaire Christo Wiese emphasized Nigeria's significant and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com