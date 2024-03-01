IOCs Lament As “Nigeria’s Oil Asset Sales Stalls

Reports from Naija247news reveal that Nigeria has yet to greenlight the sales of onshore assets, announced by international oil majors in recent years, causing frustration among both buyers and sellers. The slow progress in approvals continues to impede the rebound in Nigeria’s oil production.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Major players such as ExxonMobil, Shell, Eni, and Equinor are still awaiting government clearance for their sales of oil assets, primarily to local companies. The delays in approvals are seen as hindering clarity for the companies involved and stalling efforts to revive oil production in the country.

Osagie Okunbor, managing director of Shell Nigeria, emphasized the pressing need to conclude these transactions during a conference in Abuja, as reported by Bloomberg. In January, Shell announced its intention to exit Nigeria’s onshore oil and gas industry while maintaining significant investments in the country’s energy sector through its deepwater and Integrated Gas businesses.

Similarly, U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil plans to sell its shallow water business in Nigeria to Seplat, the largest Nigerian energy company by market value. However, the deal is currently stalled at the Nigerian regulator, despite optimistic statements from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) last October.

Italy’s Eni also faces regulatory hurdles for its deal with Nigeria’s energy company Oando PLC to sell Nigerian Agip Oil Company Ltd (NAOC Ltd), a wholly Eni-owned subsidiary focusing on onshore oil and gas exploration and production in Nigeria, as well as power generation. Equinor’s sale of its Nigerian business to local firm Chappal Energies is similarly awaiting regulatory clearance.

Abdulrazaq Isa, chairman of Waltersmith Petroman Oil and head of the association of Nigerian producers, emphasized that approving these deals remains crucial for bolstering national crude oil production by the turn of the decade. Waltersmith Petroman Oil is part of the Renaissance consortium of five companies involved in purchasing the assets Shell is divesting.