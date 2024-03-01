Menu
Driver, conductor die as truck crashes in Anambra

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 1, 2024.

A lone accident at Azia Junction, on Owerri-Ihiala Expressway in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra, has claimed the lives of a truck driver and his conductor.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Awka, said it occured on Friday.

Irelewuyi said that the probable cause of the accident was speeding and loss of control.

He said that the crash involved an unidentified commercial driver of a Mercedes truck with registration number XD131NSH.

“According to eyewitnesses, the driver was on speed, lost control of the vehicle, rammed into a big gutter by the roadside and crashed.

“A total of two male adults, including the driver and conductor, were involved in the crash. Both of them were killed.

“The dead victims were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Mortuary, Ihiala by good Samaritans before the arrival of FRSC rescue team.

“However, the FRSC rescue team has removed the debris littered on the expressway and normalcy in human and vehicular movement has been restored,” he said.

While sympathising with the families of the dead victims, the Sector Commander warned motorists to desist from excessive speeding and drive within safe speed limits.

“Let’s drive to stay alive, road safety is everyone’s responsibility, ” Irelewuyi said.(www.naija247news.com).

