APC Governorship Aspirant Calls for End to Attacks on Supporters and Campaign Billboards in Ondo State

Wale Akinterinwa, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has urged security agencies in the state to halt any assaults on his supporters and the destruction of campaign billboards. The former commissioner for finance in the state also demanded the arrest of those responsible for attacking his supporters and vandalizing his billboards during President Bola Tinubu’s visit.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released by his campaign structure and signed by Segun Ajiboye, Akinterinwa condemned the violence, alleging that hoodlums suspected to be loyal to Governor Aiyedatiwa targeted supporters of other governorship aspirants who came out to welcome President Tinubu. He emphasized that what was intended as a warm welcome turned into a scene of violence and chaos, perpetrated by thugs against APC members and supporters of other gubernatorial aspirants.

Akinterinwa stressed the importance of maintaining democratic processes free from intimidation and violence, calling on President Tinubu and the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, to intervene and stop the Governor from using thugs to advance his political interests.

He further detailed the extent of the attacks, including destruction of property and injuries sustained by supporters, emphasizing the need to protect party members and prevent a return to dark days of political unrest in the state.

However, Governor Aiyedatiwa, while ordering security agents to arrest the perpetrators, emphasized that the state’s well-being surpasses individual political ambitions. He urged all political actors in the state to conduct themselves peacefully as they engage in campaign activities leading up to the gubernatorial primaries.

Chief Press Secretary to Aiyedatiwa, Ebenezer Adeniyan, in a separate statement, refuted allegations of the Governor’s involvement in the attacks, urging politicians to ensure issue-based campaigns devoid of violence and intimidation.