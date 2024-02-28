NNPC CEO: Exit of IOCs Not Hindered, but Incremental Production Must be Ensured

NNPC Clarifies Role in IOCs’ Divestment from Nigerian Assets

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, emphasized the company’s facilitative role in the divestment of international oil companies (IOCs) from onshore and shallow water assets in Nigeria, portraying NNPC as an enabler rather than an obstacle.

Kyari made these remarks during the inauguration of the 7th edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2024 in Abuja. The summit, themed “Navigating the New Energy World Order: Security, Transition, and Finance,” convened discussions on pertinent energy-related topics.

Despite agreements made by companies like Seplat Energy Plc, Oando, and Shell Plc to divest their interests in Nigerian assets, regulatory hurdles have delayed the completion of these transactions. Kyari clarified NNPC’s stance, stating that while they do not obstruct the exit of IOCs, they ensure that any arrangement benefits Nigeria’s energy security, emphasizing the need for increased production from divested assets.

Furthermore, Kyari expressed NNPC’s interest in investing in the proposed African Energy Bank, aimed at providing long-term financing for energy projects across Africa, thereby enhancing energy security on the continent.

Regarding energy infrastructure investment, Kyari highlighted progress on the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben Pipeline, noting ongoing tunnelling activities across the River Niger, signaling imminent completion.

Kyari reaffirmed NNPC’s commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to bridge the energy deficit gap in Nigeria and foster wealth creation. He expressed optimism that Nigeria’s energy scarcity would be alleviated within the next decade, indicating a positive trajectory for the country’s energy sector.