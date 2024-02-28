Nigerian Government Dismisses Coup Plot Allegations Against President Tinubu

The federal government has refuted claims of a coup plot against President Bola Tinubu, labeling the report as false. Allegations arose suggesting that the Guards Brigade was on high alert due to suspicions of a coup plot amid prevailing economic challenges.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) promptly denied the report, emphasizing that the Guards Brigade maintains a standard level of alertness to fulfill its designated duties. Additionally, the DHQ announced its intention to pursue legal action against the publishers of the misleading report.

In a statement, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, affirmed that the federal government remains undeterred and unyielding in its commitment to ongoing reforms. He condemned the report as baseless, originating from the malicious intentions of detractors aiming to destabilize the nation and undermine the current administration.

Idris warned against the dissemination of false information, noting the government’s determination to uphold national security and protect the nation’s democratic principles within the framework of the law. He urged the public to refrain from spreading or amplifying the unfounded report, emphasizing the importance of maintaining trust and unity in the country.