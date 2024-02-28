Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Views

Nigerian Government Dismisses Coup Plot Allegations Against President Tinubu

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The federal government has refuted claims of a coup plot against President Bola Tinubu, labeling the report as false. Allegations arose suggesting that the Guards Brigade was on high alert due to suspicions of a coup plot amid prevailing economic challenges.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) promptly denied the report, emphasizing that the Guards Brigade maintains a standard level of alertness to fulfill its designated duties. Additionally, the DHQ announced its intention to pursue legal action against the publishers of the misleading report.

In a statement, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, affirmed that the federal government remains undeterred and unyielding in its commitment to ongoing reforms. He condemned the report as baseless, originating from the malicious intentions of detractors aiming to destabilize the nation and undermine the current administration.

Idris warned against the dissemination of false information, noting the government’s determination to uphold national security and protect the nation’s democratic principles within the framework of the law. He urged the public to refrain from spreading or amplifying the unfounded report, emphasizing the importance of maintaining trust and unity in the country.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Nigeria’s Naira Whiplash As Standard Chartered’s $120 Million Gain Turns to Loss”
Next article
NNPC CEO: Exit of IOCs Not Hindered, but Incremental Production Must be Ensured
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NNPC CEO: Exit of IOCs Not Hindered, but Incremental Production Must be Ensured

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
NNPC Clarifies Role in IOCs' Divestment from Nigerian Assets Mele...

“Nigeria’s Naira Whiplash As Standard Chartered’s $120 Million Gain Turns to Loss”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
StanChart's Rollercoaster Ride: Millions Gained and Lost on Nigeria's...

CBN Clears $400 Million FX Backlog, External Reserves Hit $34 Billion

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced on Tuesday...

“CBN’s Policy Move Triggers 1.38% Decline in Local Stock Exchange”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Local Stock Market Sees 1.38% Decline as CBN Raises...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NNPC CEO: Exit of IOCs Not Hindered, but Incremental Production Must be Ensured

News Analysis 0
NNPC Clarifies Role in IOCs' Divestment from Nigerian Assets Mele...

“Nigeria’s Naira Whiplash As Standard Chartered’s $120 Million Gain Turns to Loss”

Banks & Finance 0
StanChart's Rollercoaster Ride: Millions Gained and Lost on Nigeria's...

CBN Clears $400 Million FX Backlog, External Reserves Hit $34 Billion

News Analysis 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced on Tuesday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com