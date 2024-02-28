Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria Stock market declines further by N773bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) encountered a modest decline in its primary indicators, marked by prevailing bearish sentiment that resulted in a drop of 1412.64 points in the NGX All-Share Index (ASI), settling at 100,582.89 points.

Market capitalization suffered a setback, decreasing by N773 billion to reach N55.04 trillion by the close of the session. This downturn reflected the prevalent bearish sentiment among investors, attributed to significant declines of 10% and 9.94% in the share prices of FBN Holdings and MTNN, both members of the SWOOT group.

Trading activity also saw a decline, with a total volume of 280.46 million shares traded, marking a decrease of 13.86 million shares compared to the previous session’s volume of 294.32 million shares.

Additionally, the total trading value experienced a downturn, with shares worth N6.12 billion changing hands, indicating an 8.93% decrease from the N6.72 billion recorded in the preceding session.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 100,582.89 points

Previous ASI: 101,995.53 points

% Day Change: -1.39%

% YTD: +34.52%

Market Cap: N55.04 trillion

Volume Traded: 280.46 million units

Value: N6.12 billion

Deals: 9,141

Top Gainers

AFRIPRUD: +9.86% to close at N7.80

OMATEK: +9.86% to close at N0.78

JULI: +9.73% to close at N2.82

TANTALIZER: +8.11% to close at N0.37

ELLAHLAKES: +8.07% to close at N2.85

Top Losers

FBNH: -10% to close at N30.60

MULTIVERSE: -10% to close at N15.30

MTNN: -9.94% to close at N222.90

MCNICHOLS: -9.79% to close at N1.29

CONHALLPLC: -9.63% to close at N1.22

Top Traded Stocks

TRANSCORP led in trading activity, with a volume of 44.41 million units exchanged. Following closely was ACCESSCORP, trading at 30.56 million units, then UBA with 26.51 million units, Zenith Bank with 24.96 million units, and NASCON with 13.80 million units.

Regarding transaction value, NASCON topped the list, recording transactions worth N893.68 million. Zenith Bank secured the second position with N874.63 million, followed by DANGSUGAR with N768.88 million, UBA with N611.19 million, and ACCESSCORP with N600.55 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

The banking sector in the SWOOT category, including FBN Holdings, Zenith Bank, and GTCO, has recently recorded declines in their market values. Telco giant MTNN also experienced a drop of 9.94% in their share price. Conversely, AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, GEREGU, SEPLAT, and TRANSCOHOT have maintained stability.

Across all top-tier banking segments—FBN Holdings, UBA, Access Holding, Zenith Bank, and GTCO—there have been declines of 10%, 5.46%, 3.49%, 2.27%, and 0.13%, respectively, in their market worths. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

