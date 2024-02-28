JAMB begins sale of Direct Entry forms locally and internationally

February 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the sale of direct entry forms across the country and at selected international centres.

On Tuesday, a statement released by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s public communication advisor, announced that the registration period begins on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and ends on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The opportunity is extended to international candidates seeking tertiary education in Nigeria via the direct entry route.

The Board stated that it would not process applications from candidates whose awarding institutions have repeatedly failed to respond to requests for verification of the A’level certificates submitted for the 2023 admissions.

The statement reads:

“Candidates who are not awaiting results must have uploaded their A’ level qualifications, O level results and DE registration template at the point of registration as no DE candidate would be processed for admission until such claimed results are uploaded and verified by the awarding institutions on the Board’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) mail platform.

“Direct Entry candidates, who at the point of registration are awaiting A’level results of IJMB/JUPEB/NABTEB, the board explained; must have uploaded their admission letter and registration template at the point of registration.

“This verification exercise may take up to 28 days (as specified by the awarding body), after which the verification result would be forwarded to the board. The verification would be reflected on the e-Facility profile of the DE candidate. A statement of results (instead of a certificate) is accepted for registration only within three years of the date of award,” it said.

The Board also advised applicants holding Cambridge certificates before the 2018 examination year to seek verification directly from Cambridge.

Furthermore, the Board has provided an option for candidates to upgrade from UTME to Direct Entry.

This option is exclusively available to candidates whose Direct Entry results were unavailable at the time of UTME registration and who had indicated during registration that they were awaiting their A-level results. (www.naija247news.com).