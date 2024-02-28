“I didn’t tell you to vote for Tinubu — Seyi Law tells Nigerians

February 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Comedian Seyi Law has clarified that he never asked anyone to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Seyi Law has been under fire on social media amid the harsh economy, with many people criticising him for supporting President Bola Tinubu’s government.

However, speaking in the latest episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ with Nedu Wazobia, Seyi Law clarified his previous remarks during the 2023 general election.

The comedian claimed that he simply openly declared that Tinubu was his preferred candidate and did not ask anyone to vote for him.

Seyi Law insisted that he never asked Nigerians to vote for President Tinubu and that it was unfair for people to continuously criticize him for the country’s economic crisis.

He said, “I never said ‘vote for Tinubu’. Go and check. I write the things that I know he did in Lagos, and I will put ‘Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is my candidate or is who I am voting for.’ I didn’t tell you to vote for him. And again, Seyi Law did not make the 8.9 million that voted for him. I am just a number among those numbers.” (www.naija247news.com).