Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

“I didn’t tell you to vote for Tinubu — Seyi Law tells Nigerians

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Comedian Seyi Law has clarified that he never asked anyone to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Seyi Law has been under fire on social media amid the harsh economy, with many people criticising him for supporting President Bola Tinubu’s government.

However, speaking in the latest episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ with Nedu Wazobia, Seyi Law clarified his previous remarks during the 2023 general election.

The comedian claimed that he simply openly declared that Tinubu was his preferred candidate and did not ask anyone to vote for him.

Seyi Law insisted that he never asked Nigerians to vote for President Tinubu and that it was unfair for people to continuously criticize him for the country’s economic crisis.

He said, “I never said ‘vote for Tinubu’. Go and check. I write the things that I know he did in Lagos, and I will put ‘Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is my candidate or is who I am voting for.’ I didn’t tell you to vote for him. And again, Seyi Law did not make the 8.9 million that voted for him. I am just a number among those numbers.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Labour Congress suspends Nationwide protest
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Labour Congress suspends Nationwide protest

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on...

JAMB begins sale of Direct Entry forms locally and internationally

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

Nigeria Stock market declines further by N773bn

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) encountered...

NNPC CEO: Exit of IOCs Not Hindered, but Incremental Production Must be Ensured

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
NNPC Clarifies Role in IOCs' Divestment from Nigerian Assets Mele...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Labour Congress suspends Nationwide protest

Nigeria 0
February 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on...

JAMB begins sale of Direct Entry forms locally and internationally

JAMB 0
February 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

Nigeria Stock market declines further by N773bn

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
February 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) encountered...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com