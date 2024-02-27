Sunday Igboho: I am back to tackle Killer Herdsmen from Yoruba Land

Ibadan, February 27, 2024 – Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has declared his determination to confront and expel killer herdsmen from Yorubaland. The Yoruba Nation activist, who recently returned to the country, made this assertion during the burial ceremony of his mother in Igboho, Oyo State.

Addressing a gathering in the Yoruba language, Igboho expressed his readiness to lead the charge against herders encroaching on Yoruba lands. He criticized the effectiveness of the police and soldiers deployed to the region, particularly in Ekiti, where monarchs were reportedly killed in daylight.

Igboho urged the people to unite, take collective action, and establish security measures across Yoruba territories, emphasizing that waiting for the government’s intervention is not a viable option.

“We don’t have to wait for the government or anyone. Let’s just work in unison. We cannot farm on our lands because of these herders. And our people are going hungry and angry,” Igboho declared.

He dismissed the need for government-deployed soldiers, advocating for a grassroots approach led by the community elders. With the passing of his mother, Igboho stated that he no longer harbors fear and is determined to reclaim Yoruba land.

Contrary to allegations that he is working for politicians, Igboho questioned the logic behind such claims, highlighting that any misstep on his part would lead to swift government action.

“I am not working for any politician. In fact, if I incidentally slapped someone, the government would be ready to arrest me and put me behind bars,” he affirmed.

As Igboho maintains a watchful eye on his actions, he reiterated his commitment to halting the activities of marauders in Yoruba lands, stating, “I know they are watching me closely now to know my next action, but I’m ready to take a step to stop these marauders’ activities in our lands.”