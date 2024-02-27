Stock market declines by 0.09%

February 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Monday as the All Share Index declined by 0.09% to close at 101,995.53 points from the previous close of 102,088.30 points.

The Market Capitalisation was down also by 0.09% to close at N55.811 trillion from the previous close of N55.861 trillion, thereby shedding N50 billion.

An aggregate of 294.3 million units of shares were traded in 9,957 deals, valued at N6.7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 28 equities emerged as gainers against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

NASCON led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N66.00 from the previous close of 60.00.

JULI, FBNH and WAPIC among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.83%, 9.68% and 8.96% respectively.

Percentage Losers

NESTLE led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N990.00 from the previous close of N1100.00.

ETERNA OIL and FIDSON among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.97% and 9.82% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 73.8 million units of its shares in 790 deals, valued at N2.4 billion

UBA traded about 20.7 million units of its shares in 421 deals, valued at N493 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 20.6 million units of its shares in 635 deals, valued at N731 million.(www.naija247news.com).