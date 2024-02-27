Menu
Democracy Africa

Senegal Strives for Consensus on Delayed Presidential Election Date

By: Reuters

Date:

President Macky Sall of Senegal has called upon participants in a national dialogue to come together and agree on a date for the postponed presidential election. Should consensus not be reached, Sall has warned that he will seek the intervention of the Constitutional Council to determine his replacement when his mandate ends on April 2.

The decision to postpone the election, initially slated for February 25, has plunged the West African nation into an unprecedented political crisis. The Constitutional Council, Senegal’s highest election authority, deemed both Sall’s postponement and a subsequent 10-month delay approved by parliament as unconstitutional.

The electoral turmoil has sparked violent protests and raised concerns of authoritarian tendencies in one of West Africa’s relatively stable democracies. Despite asserting that his mandate will conclude on April 2 as per the constitution, Sall acknowledges that the process to elect a new president is unlikely to be finalized by that deadline.

During the national dialogue, which included candidates, political parties, civil society, and traditional and religious organizations, Sall emphasized the importance of reaching a consensus on the election date. Failure to do so would prompt him to invoke the Constitutional Council’s intervention.

However, the dialogue was boycotted by 15 out of 19 approved candidates, who advocate for holding the election expeditiously and ensuring Sall leaves office when his mandate expires on April 2.

Additionally, Sall announced that the government would propose a general amnesty for individuals detained between 2021 and 2024 due to the political crisis. This move could potentially lead to the release of opposition figures, including Ousmane Sonko and his successor Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who are currently in detention.

Reuters
