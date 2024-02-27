Menu
Senate propose six-year single tenure for CBN Govs, limits Ways, Means borrowing

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

Senate Proposes Major Amendments to Central Bank of Nigeria Act

The Senate unveiled a significant proposal on Tuesday, advocating for a six-year single term for both the Governor and Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Additionally, it suggested limitations on the amount the Federal Government can borrow from the apex bank under the Ways and Means Advances.

In line with the proposed amendments, external Directors appointed to the CBN board would serve for a non-renewable term of five years, one year less than the tenure of the Governor and Deputies. These proposals surfaced during the second reading of a Bill aiming to amend the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act.

The Bill, spearheaded by Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC – Lagos East) and co-sponsored by 41 other lawmakers, seeks to overhaul several aspects of the CBN Act. Among its objectives is to ensure CBN’s compliance with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

One key amendment pertains to Ways and Means Advances, limiting the advances granted by the apex bank to the Federal Government to not exceed 10% of average government actual revenues over the past three years. Furthermore, any outstanding loans must be repaid in full within three months from the date of disbursement.

Senator Abiru emphasized the necessity of updating the CBN Act, which has remained unchanged for over 16 years. He argued that the proposed amendments would fortify the bank to fulfill its mandate of maintaining monetary and price stability while aligning its governance with global best practices.

The proposed single non-renewal term of six years for the Governor and Deputy Governors aims to reduce political influence on monetary policy decisions and address the time inconsistency problem associated with non-independent central banks. Additionally, the Bill advocates for gender inclusivity in the appointment of external Directors.

To enhance coordination between monetary and fiscal policies, the Bill suggests establishing a Coordinating Committee for Monetary and Fiscal Policies. This committee would set internally consistent targets conducive to controlling inflation and fostering sustainable economic growth.

During deliberations, Senators expressed support for the Bill, which subsequently passed the second reading. Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred the Bill to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions for further scrutiny, with a mandate to report back in four weeks.

