“Rudeboy owes me for the feature I did for him and his girlfriend – Cynthia Morgan reveals

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Musician and rapper Cynthia Morgan has dragged her colleague Rudeboy as she discloses he still owes her for the feature she did for his girlfriend.

Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, revealed in an Instagram live session distanced himself from Cynthia Morgan stating that that she was never his artiste but rather his elder brother.

He added that even though they had parted ways, she remained on their necks. He went on to wish her a speedy recovery.

He stated:

“Cynthia Morgan, she is not my artiste. She was never my artiste. She was my elder brother’s artiste. They have gone their different ways. Na she sabi. I wish her to get well soon.”

Cynthia Morgan chastised Rudeboy for distancing himself from her. She questioned whether she was unwell and that the musician wished her a speedy recovery and chastised him for having the audacity to speak negatively about her.

Madrina reminded him that he still owed her for the feature she had done for him and his then-girlfriend when he was still married to his now ex-wife, Anita Okoye

Cynthia Morgan wrote:

“You think you can talk @iamkingrudy you wish me get well soon, me and you who they sick?

Remember you still owe me for the feature I did for you and your girlfriend who was also your artiste in 2016?

And I believe you were still married at the time? Mind yourself Paul, mind yourself”.(www.naija247news.com).

