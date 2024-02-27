Menu
Popular Kano plywood market gutted by fire

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An early morning fire has destroyed not fewer than 50 shops with goods worth millions of naira at popular plywood market, Rijiyar Lemo in Kano State.

Chairman of the market, Mamuda Musa, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Kano, said the fire outbreak started around 1:30a.m.

Musa said the fire incident destroyed shops loaded with plywoods among other building materials.

He said cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained.

According to him, “The incident started from around 1:30a.m., up till around 8a.m., when the fire was put out. We have over 50 shops loaded with goods such as plywood among other building materials which were burnt to ashes. Goods destroyed worth over N150 million. They are woods and building materials.”

A shop owner, Nura Sani, lamented bitterly over the loss, saying they could not rescue anything as the goods burnt to ashes.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif confirmed the incident.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
