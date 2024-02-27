Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Poor education funding aiding kidnapping — ASUU

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Akure zone, comprising the leadership of academic staff members of public universities in Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States, yesterday decried poor funding of the education sector.

Addressing journalists ahead of the zonal meeting of the union held in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, ASUU Akure Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Adeola Egbedokun, said poor funding of education was contributing to the rising wave of violent crimes, especially kidnapping in the country.

Egbedokun who was flanked by ASUU chairmen of OAU, Anthony Odiwe, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Pius Mogaji, Ekiti State University, Sola Afolayan, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Abayomi Fagbuagun, and University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Abraham Oladebeye, also accused the federal government of reneging on its promise to discard Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System for paying university lecturers.

He said, “The government is insincere about funding education. They are insincere because how can successive administrations arrange several meetings where agreements were signed and such agreements would not be implemented? What has taken us to this particular quagmire is that the government failed to own up to the agreements signed with ASUU.

“At this point again, we have to talk about the 26% budgetary allocation which of course is the yardstick set by UNESCO. If the government is sincere, definitely government will definitely know that it is the only solution to the present problem that we find ourselves in.

“Most of these people that are creating insecurity, the hoodlums, perhaps it was because they didn’t have sufficient education. If education had been properly funded, definitely there wouldn’t have been any need for agitation from members of staff because they would have been paid.

“Presently as we talk some people are hiding in the bush looking for who to kidnap because the government has surreptitiously removed them from having education. Education happens to be the only saving grace for people to live a good life.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG announces 24-hour total closure of Third Mainland Bridge
Next article
Official Exchange Rate Strengthens By 5.22% to N1582.94/$1. 
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Official Exchange Rate Strengthens By 5.22% to N1582.94/$1. 

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira appreciates against the US dollar...

FG announces 24-hour total closure of Third Mainland Bridge

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Works says...

Stock market declines by 0.09%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It was a bearish session on...

Airtel Africa Launches Airtel Ads Platform to Transform Digital Advertising

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Airtel Africa has introduced Airtel Ads, the first-ever integrated...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Official Exchange Rate Strengthens By 5.22% to N1582.94/$1. 

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira appreciates against the US dollar...

FG announces 24-hour total closure of Third Mainland Bridge

Nigeria 0
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Works says...

Stock market declines by 0.09%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
February 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It was a bearish session on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com