Police arrest 9 suspected forex hawkers for illegal operation of Bureau De Change in Kano

February 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 9 suspected foreign exchange hawkers for illegal operation of Bureau De Change in the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, February 26, 2024, said all the suspects found with exhibits have been charged to court and awaiting prosecution

“The Police Command had conducted raids at locations where FOREX Transactions were being carried out in the State, while on the 21st of February, 2024 at about 1100hrs combined Law Enforcement Operatives led by the Kano Police Command including the personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Customs Service,” the statement read.

“The operation was carried out with precision and in accordance with the law at the following identified locations; (1) Wappa Bureau De Change, Fagge LGA, (2) Behind CBN Office Nassarawa LGA, (3) Central Hotel, Bompai Road, Nassarawa LGA, (4) Ashton Road, (5) Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), (6) Kofar Ruwa Motor Park, Dala LGA, (7) Dawanau International Grains Market, Dawakin Tofa LGA.

“At the end of the operation, a total of thirty-one (31) people were arrested out of which twenty-two (22) were screened out for lack of evidence while nine (9) were arrested with the following exhibits recovered; (1) Thirty-Eight USD ($38:00), (2) One Hundred and Thirteen (CFA 113:00) Nigerien Currency, (3) Four Thousand Eight Hundred and Ten (Cairos 4,810:00) Egyptian Pound, (4) Two Hundred (Birr 200:00) Ethiopian Currency, (5) One (1) POS Machine, and (6) Two Mobile Phone Devices (Infinix Android & Techno Keypad). The nine (9) suspects were charged to Court 70 Normandsland Kano for prosecution.

“The essence of this operation is to arrest these elements in order to stabilise the foreign exchange market in our Country. The objective is not to arrest genuine Bureau de Change operators who carry on their legitimate businesses in their offices.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc reiteratively commends the operatives of the Nigeria Force, the EFCC and the Nigeria Customs Service for their commitment, cooperation and dedication in ensuring the success of the operation that sends the message that illegal financial activities will not be tolerated, and those engaging in such practices will be facing the full wrath of the law.

“The CP also advises all individuals and business operators within the financial sector to operate within the confines of the law and obtain the necessary licenses and always avoid unwholesome practices. The CP further stressed that together, we can create a more transparent and accountable financial environment for all residents in Kano State.

“The Commissioner of Police appreciates the good people of the State for their support, cooperation and understanding.

“He further urged everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926.”(www.naija247news.com).