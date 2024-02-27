“PAC Summons CBN Governor Over REMITA Platform Leakages”

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) has summoned Central Bank Governor Yemi Cardoso to address issues concerning leakages on the REMITA platform. In a letter titled “Investigation of Revenue Leakages through REMITA Platform and Non-Compliance Substantively with Standard Operating Procedure and Other Allied Service Level Agreement 2023 (HR.373/11/2023),” PAC Chairman Hon. Bamidele Salam emphasized the importance of Cardoso’s presence to facilitate the investigative process.

Salam urged Cardoso to appear before the Committee on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 10:00 am in Meeting Room 446, House of Representatives’ New Building. He stressed the need for Cardoso to bring relevant officers familiar with the issues to assist in providing answers during the session.

The letter highlighted previous attempts to engage with Cardoso’s office, including correspondences dated December 8, 2023; January 19, 2024; January 25, 2024; and February 19, 2024. Despite these efforts, Cardoso’s failure to respond has impeded the Committee’s investigative process.

Failure to comply with the summons may result in the Committee issuing a warrant of arrest against Cardoso, in accordance with legislative provisions and House procedures. The Committee extended one last opportunity for Cardoso to appear and address the issues at hand.