Ondo 2024: Mimiko, others meet PDP aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State is considering a consensus candidate ahead of its primary next month, with eight contenders vying for the position. Led by former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, seven of the aspirants met with party leaders to explore the possibility of reaching a consensus rather than competing in a primary.

Former Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, Adeolu Akinwunmi, Abayomi Sheba, Bosun Arebuwa, Prince John Ola Mafo, and Hon Kolade Victor Akinjo are the eight aspirants in contention.

The push for a consensus candidate aims to prevent internal strife and potential litigation within the party. Ebiseeni expressed optimism about the outcome, emphasizing the party’s commitment to selecting a candidate capable of leading Ondo State effectively.

While the party encourages consensus, it remains prepared for a free, fair, and transparent primary if necessary. Acting State Chairman Basorun Tola Alabere affirmed the party’s preference for consensus but assured aspirants of a fair process should consensus fail to materialize.