NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Official Exchange Rate Strengthens By 5.22% to N1582.94/$1. 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira appreciates against the US dollar on Monday February 26, 2024, as official exchange rate strengthened by 5.22% to N1582.94/$1.

Data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the official platform for foreign exchange trading, revealed a significant appreciation of the domestic currency by 5.22%, with the Naira concluding the day at N1,582.94 per dollar.

This represents an N82.56 drop or a 5.22% increase in the local currency compared to the N1,665.5 closed on Friday.

The intraday high recorded a record high of N1778/$1, while the intraday low was N1300/$1, representing a wide spread of N478/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $154.16 million, representing a 1.47% increase compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the Naira appreciated against dollar in the parallel forex market, where forex is unofficially traded, with the exchange rate quoted at N1,650/$1, reflecting a 6.06% inecrease from the N1,750 rate it closed at the previous day. (www.naija247news.com).

Poor education funding aiding kidnapping — ASUU
