Official Exchange Rate Strengthens By 5.22% to N1582.94/$1. 

February 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira appreciates against the US dollar on Monday February 26, 2024, as official exchange rate strengthened by 5.22% to N1582.94/$1.

Data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the official platform for foreign exchange trading, revealed a significant appreciation of the domestic currency by 5.22%, with the Naira concluding the day at N1,582.94 per dollar.

This represents an N82.56 drop or a 5.22% increase in the local currency compared to the N1,665.5 closed on Friday.

The intraday high recorded a record high of N1778/$1, while the intraday low was N1300/$1, representing a wide spread of N478/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $154.16 million, representing a 1.47% increase compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the Naira appreciated against dollar in the parallel forex market, where forex is unofficially traded, with the exchange rate quoted at N1,650/$1, reflecting a 6.06% inecrease from the N1,750 rate it closed at the previous day. (www.naija247news.com).