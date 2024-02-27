Menu
Aviation

Norse Atlantic Airways and Air Peace Partners for London-Lagos Charter Service

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Norse Atlantic Airways and Air Peace have announced a collaborative agreement for an ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) charter service, marking the beginning of a strategic alliance to enhance air travel connectivity between London and Lagos, Nigeria.

Set to commence operations in April 2024, the ACMI charter will operate four times a week, offering passengers seamless and reliable transportation options between these significant destinations. Norse Atlantic Airways will utilize slots at London Gatwick allocated by Air Peace to facilitate this new route.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to be working with Air Peace to launch this ACMI charter service between London Gatwick and Lagos. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to leverage our expertise in charter operations to deliver a reliable and high-quality service to Air Peace and their customers.”

Allen Onyema, Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, echoed Larsen’s sentiments, emphasizing the strategic significance of the partnership for both airlines and their customers. “Air Peace is delighted to have signed this partnership deal with Norse Atlantic Airways for the commencement of our London service,” said Onyema. “As we make a foray into the European market, we are confident that this strategic partnership will further position us to surpass the expectations of our customers, offering them superior air travel experience while we continue to optimize our operations for more innovative service delivery.”

Looking ahead, Norse Atlantic and Air Peace intend to explore potential longer-term partnerships to enhance collaboration and expansion opportunities in the future.

