NLC Kicks Off Nationwide Workers’ Demonstration Despite Threats

Abuja, February 28, 2024 – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) commenced a nationwide demonstration against the economic challenges faced by the nation. Despite purported threats to disrupt the event, the FCT Council, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), and other Congress affiliates led early-morning protests from the Labour Headquarters.

Prominent figures, including Ene Obi, former ActionAid country director for Nigeria, and Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, also joined the nationwide protest. Thousands of workers, armed with posters calling for government action against rising inflation and hunger, gathered for the demonstration.

Speaking to journalists before the protest, NLC President Joe Ajaero stated, “We are here for a rally so that Mr. President will know how Nigerians feel and know where it is pinching us. The government said we should not rally. They used peaceful means and threats, but we are in God’s hands.”

Responding to questions about the outcome of the meeting with the federal government’s delegation, Ajaero expressed that the government’s primary objective was to halt the NLC protest. “Yes, we met late Sunday and also late Monday, but all the agenda pushed by the government was to urge us not to protest today. Government said that we should not protest, and that some of us have a date with history today if we defy that plea to come out. The government used peaceful means and they used threats, but we are in God’s hands,” he remarked.

He further mentioned that workers were proceeding from the Labour House to embark on a street protest through the Federal Secretariat to the National Assembly Complex, where the Congress would present a petition to the legislative leadership outlining the concerns of the workers.