Banks & Finance

“Nigeria’s Naira Whiplash As Standard Chartered’s $120 Million Gain Turns to Loss”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

StanChart’s Rollercoaster Ride: Millions Gained and Lost on Nigeria’s Naira Swings

Standard Chartered Plc experienced a tumultuous 2023 due to Nigeria’s volatile currency, as the African nation grappled with foreign-exchange regulations aimed at attracting overseas investment and bolstering dollar supply.

According to corporate filings released last week, the London-based bank reaped nearly $120 million in a single day on June 1, anticipating new policies, including an imminent naira devaluation. However, by November, its fortunes reversed, with gains of around $40 million turning into losses exceeding $20 million. This shift occurred after the government announced measures to crack down on the black market, where the US dollar once traded at a premium of up to 60% over the official rate.

The wide disparity between the official and black market rates stemmed from inadequate capital inflows and severe dollar scarcity, despite currency reforms and a significant devaluation. Currently, the dollar exchanges for 1,540.40 naira compared to approximately 1,590 on the street, where most residents acquire forex.

The naira plummeted by 49% against the dollar in 2023, ranking as the third-worst performing currency among 150 tracked by Bloomberg. This substantial rate differential has deterred foreign investments.

Standard Chartered’s windfall on June 1 followed the inauguration of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu in late May, who promptly proposed exchange rate unification and greater naira flexibility. However, the bank’s gains were jeopardized in November when Nigeria unveiled new forex regulations, including a black market crackdown, aiming to narrow the rate gap and achieve a “fair price” for the currency by the year’s end.

Following the government’s October 30 announcement targeting an exchange rate of 750 naira per dollar, the onshore spot market became more volatile on low volumes, leading to StanChart’s swift profit-to-loss swing, as revealed in corporate filings accompanying the bank’s full-year earnings disclosure on February 23.

The gains and losses coincided with Nigerian authorities’ efforts to clear a backlog of matured foreign-currency forward contracts with select banks, which had impeded dollar inflows. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s November 2 announcement that it had settled these contracts prompted some speculators to offer dollars for sale.

A bank representative stated, “Standard Chartered operates in over 50 markets that are periodically subject to currency movements that breach value-at-risk thresholds in line with the pillar 3 disclosure.”

Despite the currency turbulence in Nigeria, StanChart’s Africa and Middle East region reported its highest annual pretax profit since 2015, with earnings surging 66% to $1.3 billion last year, driven by increased income and a net release in credit provisions, offsetting rising expenses.

Previous article
CBN Clears $400 Million FX Backlog, External Reserves Hit $34 Billion
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

