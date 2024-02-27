Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council Approves N1.07 Trillion Contract for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given the green light for a N1.07 trillion contract aimed at constructing the first phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. Works Minister Dave Umahi disclosed that the initial phase encompasses a 47.47-kilometer dual carriageway with five lanes on each side, accompanied by a train track running down the middle.

The broader project spans 700 kilometers across nine states, connecting Lagos to Cross River, with extensions leading northward. The FEC’s approval comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and economic growth, with construction set to utilize concrete technology.

The development aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform initiatives, emphasizing the need for efficient and cost-effective governance. Umahi highlighted that the FEC had previously approved the procurement of the project under the EPC+F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing) model, with High Tech Construction African Limited tasked with its execution.

The minister detailed the various sections of the project, stating that the first section, covering 47.47 kilometers, was approved for a contract value of N1.067 trillion. The second section, extending from Lekki Deep Seaport to the boundary between Ogun and Lagos, spanning about 57 kilometers, will be funded by the federal government.

Additionally, the third section, covering approximately 50 kilometers from Calabar to Akwa Ibom and towards Port Harcourt, was also approved. Other sections will be executed under the EPC+F model in favor of High Tech Construction Africa Limited.

Umahi emphasized that the selected construction company is well-known for its expertise, citing its successful projects such as the Eko Atlantic Ocean development. He further provided updates on the review and augmentation of various road projects initiated between 2006 and 2018. President Tinubu has directed a comprehensive review of these projects to align them with current construction market prices, ensuring over 1,000 roads undergo necessary adjustments for continued development.