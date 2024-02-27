Nigeria’s CBN Raises Interest Rate to 22.75% and Cash Reserve Ratio to 45%

Abuja, February 27, 2024 – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced an increase in interest rates from 18 percent to 22.75%. Simultaneously, the Cash Reserve Ratio has been raised from 35 percent to 45%. Further details will be provided shortly.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has raised the benchmark by 1025 basis points since initiating its tightening campaign in May 2022, aiming to alleviate price pressures and support the depreciating naira, which has weakened by approximately 70% against the dollar during this period.

The currency’s decline can be attributed largely to multiple devaluations since June of the previous year, part of a broader initiative to unify Nigeria’s official and unofficial exchange rates.

The yield on Nigeria’s dollar bonds due 2029 saw a six basis point drop to 9.54%.

According to Cardoso, who addressed reporters at a media briefing in Abuja, the capital, the committee’s decision to act was driven by concerns over current inflationary and exchange rate pressures, alongside projections and expectations of rising inflation.

He emphasized the committee’s commitment to reversing the inflationary trend, highlighting the risks associated with its continued increase.

In January, inflation surged to nearly a three-decade high of 29.9%, with food prices experiencing a growth rate of 35.4%. This exacerbates the cost of living crisis in Nigeria, where over 40% of the population, exceeding 200 million people, live in extreme poverty.

The weakening of the currency has played a significant role in driving inflation higher. Additionally, the scarcity of dollars in the domestic market, despite efforts by the central bank to attract foreign capital through exchange-rate market reforms, has further compounded the naira’s challenges.

President Bola Tinubu’s decision to ease currency controls and eliminate fuel subsidies shortly after assuming office in May aimed to stimulate economic growth.

While these measures garnered praise from international investors, they also sparked protests in several of Nigeria’s 36 provinces, reflecting public discontent over the escalating cost of living.