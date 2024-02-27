Menu
"Nigeria's $700B Mineral Deposits Amid Economic Restructuring, Hunger"

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Minister Alake Foresees Trillion-Dollar Potential in Nigeria’s Solid Minerals

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, unveiled staggering estimates of Nigeria’s solid minerals deposits, projecting their value at $700 billion based on current geo-data. Speaking at the commissioning of the National Seismic Monitoring station-5 Katampe in Abuja, organized by his Ministry through the National Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), Alake emphasized the immense potential for even greater mineral wealth if geo-data coverage expands nationwide.

Alake painted an optimistic picture of Nigeria’s future, urging citizens to have confidence in the country’s capacity to navigate economic and societal restructuring. He acknowledged present challenges, including hunger, but assured that government policies are in progress and will yield excitement once matured.

Highlighting the importance of solid minerals in Nigeria’s economic diversification, Alake emphasized the need to tap into this sector’s potential, especially as global trends shift away from fossil fuels. He underscored President Buhari’s understanding of governance dynamics and cited his experience in spearheading economic reforms in Lagos State.

Reflecting on the resistance faced during Lagos State’s economic restructuring, Alake drew parallels with current challenges, expressing confidence in the eventual success of government policies. He urged Nigerians to endure the restructuring process, assuring that positive outcomes will emerge.

Alake also addressed seismic monitoring efforts, citing recent tremors in various parts of the country. He emphasized the importance of proactive measures to mitigate the impact of natural disasters, highlighting the significance of the newly commissioned seismic monitoring station in Katampe. The station, along with others strategically located across the country, will enhance Nigeria’s ability to anticipate and respond to seismic events, bolstering safety measures for critical infrastructure and communities.

Director General of NGSA, Dr. AbdulRazaq Garba, emphasized the necessity of scientific knowledge and monitoring capabilities to mitigate the consequences of earthquakes. He outlined the agency’s efforts to establish a network of seismic monitoring stations equipped with state-of-the-art instrumentation, enabling real-time data collection and analysis.

Garba noted the recent increase in seismic activity in Nigeria and stressed the importance of continued investigation to understand the causes and mitigate potential risks. He highlighted the role of NGSA in recording seismic events, both globally and locally, utilizing advanced seismometers to track ground motions and vibrations.

Overall, Minister Alake’s remarks underscored the significant potential of Nigeria’s solid minerals sector and the importance of proactive measures to harness this wealth while ensuring environmental and societal sustainability.

Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

