Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

Nigeria Targets Tax Hike on Sugary Beverages to Boost Revenue

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Advocacy group, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), has urged the Federal Government to increase the excise duty on sugary sweetened beverages (SSBs) from the current N10 per litre to N130. The N10 per litre tax was introduced in 2021 under the Finance Act but has not yielded the intended reduction in SSB consumption, as reported by CAPPA. The organization emphasized the need to include the proposed increment in the 2024 Finance Act, asserting that it would enhance both the health security of Nigerians and government revenue.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A simulation study titled “Potential Fiscal and Public Health Effects of SSB Tax in Nigeria” was presented during a public event by Akinbode Oluwaterni, the Executive Director of CAPPA. The report highlighted Nigeria as the fourth-highest consumer of SSBs globally, particularly among teenagers aged 15-19. Carbonated drinks were identified as the predominant product of choice. The study underlined the vulnerability of youths to excessive SSB intake and recommended policy interventions to curb consumption.

The findings of the report also pointed out health concerns related to overweight and obesity in the Nigerian population. It revealed that over 21 million people aged 15 years or more were overweight, with an age-adjusted prevalence of about 20%, while 12 million were obese, representing a prevalence of about 12%. Additionally, more than 11.2 million people were living with diabetes in Nigeria. In light of these health challenges, Oluwaterni justified the call for an increased tax on SSBs.

While acknowledging the economic challenges faced by Nigerians, Oluwaterni emphasized the economic cost of overconsumption of SSBs, contributing to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and increasing health costs. He stressed the importance of breaking the cycle of diseases that impoverish the population and advocated for policy measures to remove obstacles to good health and national productivity.

The Director of Public Health at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Chukwuma Anyaike, concurred with the value of taxation as a deterrent to SSB consumption. However, he highlighted the ministry’s primary focus on promoting awareness about lifestyle and behavioral changes related to sugary drink consumption. Anyaike cautioned that Nigeria is approaching a situation where non-communicable diseases may surpass communicable diseases, with SSBs playing a significant role in this trend.

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) affirmed its commitment to maintaining its role consistent with operations since the introduction of the existing tax in 2021 if the proposed new tax law is enacted.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Approves Plan to Restructure Government Agencies for Efficiency and Cost Reduction
Next article
Airtel Africa Launches Airtel Ads Platform to Transform Digital Advertising
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Airtel Africa Launches Airtel Ads Platform to Transform Digital Advertising

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Airtel Africa has introduced Airtel Ads, the first-ever integrated...

Nigeria Approves Plan to Restructure Government Agencies for Efficiency and Cost Reduction

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
In a bid to streamline its bureaucracy and reduce...

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council Approves N1.07 Trillion Contract for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given the green...

Negative Start for Equity Market; Naira Strengthens Against Dollar

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The trading week commenced on a negative note as...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Airtel Africa Launches Airtel Ads Platform to Transform Digital Advertising

Business News 0
Airtel Africa has introduced Airtel Ads, the first-ever integrated...

Nigeria Approves Plan to Restructure Government Agencies for Efficiency and Cost Reduction

Tinubunomics Policies 0
In a bid to streamline its bureaucracy and reduce...

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council Approves N1.07 Trillion Contract for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Infrastructure 0
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given the green...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com