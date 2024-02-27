Nigeria Targets Tax Hike on Sugary Beverages to Boost Revenue

Advocacy group, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), has urged the Federal Government to increase the excise duty on sugary sweetened beverages (SSBs) from the current N10 per litre to N130. The N10 per litre tax was introduced in 2021 under the Finance Act but has not yielded the intended reduction in SSB consumption, as reported by CAPPA. The organization emphasized the need to include the proposed increment in the 2024 Finance Act, asserting that it would enhance both the health security of Nigerians and government revenue.

A simulation study titled “Potential Fiscal and Public Health Effects of SSB Tax in Nigeria” was presented during a public event by Akinbode Oluwaterni, the Executive Director of CAPPA. The report highlighted Nigeria as the fourth-highest consumer of SSBs globally, particularly among teenagers aged 15-19. Carbonated drinks were identified as the predominant product of choice. The study underlined the vulnerability of youths to excessive SSB intake and recommended policy interventions to curb consumption.

The findings of the report also pointed out health concerns related to overweight and obesity in the Nigerian population. It revealed that over 21 million people aged 15 years or more were overweight, with an age-adjusted prevalence of about 20%, while 12 million were obese, representing a prevalence of about 12%. Additionally, more than 11.2 million people were living with diabetes in Nigeria. In light of these health challenges, Oluwaterni justified the call for an increased tax on SSBs.

While acknowledging the economic challenges faced by Nigerians, Oluwaterni emphasized the economic cost of overconsumption of SSBs, contributing to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and increasing health costs. He stressed the importance of breaking the cycle of diseases that impoverish the population and advocated for policy measures to remove obstacles to good health and national productivity.

The Director of Public Health at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Chukwuma Anyaike, concurred with the value of taxation as a deterrent to SSB consumption. However, he highlighted the ministry’s primary focus on promoting awareness about lifestyle and behavioral changes related to sugary drink consumption. Anyaike cautioned that Nigeria is approaching a situation where non-communicable diseases may surpass communicable diseases, with SSBs playing a significant role in this trend.

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) affirmed its commitment to maintaining its role consistent with operations since the introduction of the existing tax in 2021 if the proposed new tax law is enacted.