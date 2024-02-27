Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Nigeria Approves Plan to Restructure Government Agencies for Efficiency and Cost Reduction

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

In a bid to streamline its bureaucracy and reduce costs, the Nigerian government has given its approval for a plan to merge, scrap, and relocate various agencies.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The decision aligns with recommendations from a 2012 committee report, which proposed the elimination or merger of over 200 out of 500 government agencies.

Information Minister Mohammed Idris stated that more than 20 government agencies will undergo mergers, be absorbed into existing ministries, or relocated as part of the announced plan.

President Bola Tinubu has established a committee to enact necessary legislative amendments within 12 weeks to ensure the plan’s full implementation, addressing concerns about overlapping mandates and redundancies.

As Africa’s largest economy contends with economic challenges, the government aims to enhance efficiency and cut costs amid calls for improved governance and economic stability.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council Approves N1.07 Trillion Contract for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway
Next article
Nigeria Targets Tax Hike on Sugary Beverages to Boost Revenue
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Airtel Africa Launches Airtel Ads Platform to Transform Digital Advertising

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Airtel Africa has introduced Airtel Ads, the first-ever integrated...

Nigeria Targets Tax Hike on Sugary Beverages to Boost Revenue

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Advocacy group, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA),...

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council Approves N1.07 Trillion Contract for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given the green...

Negative Start for Equity Market; Naira Strengthens Against Dollar

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The trading week commenced on a negative note as...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Airtel Africa Launches Airtel Ads Platform to Transform Digital Advertising

Business News 0
Airtel Africa has introduced Airtel Ads, the first-ever integrated...

Nigeria Targets Tax Hike on Sugary Beverages to Boost Revenue

Revenue and Taxation 0
Advocacy group, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA),...

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council Approves N1.07 Trillion Contract for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Infrastructure 0
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given the green...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com