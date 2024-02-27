Nigeria Approves Plan to Restructure Government Agencies for Efficiency and Cost Reduction

In a bid to streamline its bureaucracy and reduce costs, the Nigerian government has given its approval for a plan to merge, scrap, and relocate various agencies.

The decision aligns with recommendations from a 2012 committee report, which proposed the elimination or merger of over 200 out of 500 government agencies.

Information Minister Mohammed Idris stated that more than 20 government agencies will undergo mergers, be absorbed into existing ministries, or relocated as part of the announced plan.

President Bola Tinubu has established a committee to enact necessary legislative amendments within 12 weeks to ensure the plan’s full implementation, addressing concerns about overlapping mandates and redundancies.

As Africa’s largest economy contends with economic challenges, the government aims to enhance efficiency and cut costs amid calls for improved governance and economic stability.