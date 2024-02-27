Napoli’s Victor Osimhen Under Arsenal’s Radar for Summer Transfer

Premier League giants Arsenal are actively pursuing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for the upcoming summer transfer window, according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs. The Gunners are reportedly prepared to meet Osimhen’s €130m release clause and satisfy his wage demands of £250,000 per week, aiming to bolster their attacking options for the next season under manager Mikel Arteta.

Osimhen, who has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League, has attracted interest from several clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and PSG among the contenders vying for his signature. Despite competition from PSG, Arsenal remains a strong contender in the race for Osimhen, with the player leaning towards a move to the Premier League.

The Nigerian striker’s stellar performances for Napoli, including his crucial role in securing their first Serie A title in 33 years last season, have further fueled interest in his services. With 26 goals in 32 league appearances last season and an impressive tally of eight goals in 14 Serie A matches during the current campaign, Osimhen has established himself as a prolific goalscorer.

Since joining Napoli from Lille in 2020, Osimhen has amassed an impressive record of 69 goals and 17 assists in 121 appearances across all competitions. As Arsenal aims to reinforce their squad for future challenges, securing Osimhen’s services could significantly strengthen their attacking prowess and aspirations in both domestic and European competitions.