“Mammoth Rate Hike Brings Nigeria Closer to Ghana and Congo’s Economic Realities”

Nigeria's decision to implement a substantial interest rate increase on Tuesday brings it into alignment with countries like Ghana, which faced debt defaults in 2022 and recently reduced interest rates from 30% to 29% in January, and the insurgency-plagued Democratic Republic of Congo, where the interest rate stands at 25%.
Initially, Nigeria’s international dollar bonds saw a rise of up to 0.5 cents on the dollar as Governor Cardoso addressed the nation. However, they later fell below their previous closing price. Capital Economics analyst David Omojomolo commended Cardoso’s proactive approach to addressing Nigeria’s inflation problem, highlighting a departure from previous central bank strategies. However, Omojomolo cautioned that further inflation surprises or naira weakness could necessitate another rate hike.