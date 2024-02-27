Lagos State Govt Partners with Jospong Group for Improved Waste Management

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Jospong Group of Companies to enhance waste management practices in Nigeria’s bustling commercial hub. The collaboration aims to address the pressing challenges of solid and liquid waste management in Lagos, leveraging the expertise of Jospong, a leading player in environmental services across Africa.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, emphasized the significance of the partnership in advancing the state’s commitment to cleaner and healthier living conditions for residents. He highlighted the shared vision for a more sustainable Lagos, emphasizing the need for innovative waste management solutions to address the city’s substantial waste generation.

The collaboration will focus on various aspects, including technology integration, advocacy, enforcement, and the promotion of circular economy initiatives such as recycling and waste-to-energy projects. By harnessing these strategies, the state aims to develop integrated waste management facilities to meet current and future demands driven by population growth.

Joseph Agyepong, CEO of Jospong Group, underscored the importance of environmental sanitation as a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of public health. He expressed the group’s commitment to addressing sanitation challenges and announced plans to distribute 2000 tricycles to PSP operators involved in waste collection and management.

Agyepong clarified that the group’s role would not involve direct waste collection but rather the management of waste collected by PSP operators. He emphasized the pride in the partnership being driven by Africans and called for the collective support of all stakeholders in the sector to ensure its success.