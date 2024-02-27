JUST IN: NLC suspends protest, Issues14-day ultimatum to FG

Nigeria Labour Congress Suspends Wednesday Protest, Issues Fresh Ultimatum

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called off its scheduled protest for Wednesday, citing “overwhelming success on day one” of the protest. However, the NLC announced that nationwide action will continue with simultaneous press conferences across all states by the state councils and the National Headquarters.

In a statement by President Joe Ajaero and Acting General Secretary Ismail Bello, the NLC issued a fresh 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, expiring on March 13, for the full implementation of the agreements reached on October 2, 2023, and other demands presented during Tuesday’s protest.

The protest aimed to address mounting hardship and insecurity across the country, with demonstrations held in various cities. Despite this, official activities proceeded normally, with civil servants, banks, and other enterprises operating without disruption.

The statement noted the suspension of street action for the second day of the protest due to achieving key objectives on the first day. It reaffirmed the extension of the ultimatum by another 7 days, urging the government to implement the previous agreements and demands within this timeframe. If the government fails to comply after the expiration of the 14-day period, further lines of action will be decided upon.

The NLC reiterated its commitment to defending and promoting the interests of Nigerian workers and the masses.