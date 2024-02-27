JAMB Announces Direct Entry Registration Commencement Date

Abuja, February 27, 2024 – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that the sale of Direct Entry (DE) registration will kick off nationwide, including selected foreign centers, starting Wednesday.

According to Fabian Benjamin, the public communications advisor at JAMB, the registration process will commence on February 28 and conclude on March 28. He clarified that the sale of DE is open to foreign candidates seeking tertiary education in Nigeria through the Direct Entry mode.

Benjamin assured the public that JAMB would uphold a fair and equal playing field for all candidates, regardless of their status. However, he issued a warning that the board would not process applications from awarding institutions that have failed to verify A’level certificates presented by some candidates for the 2023 admission.

Candidates not awaiting results must upload their A’level qualifications, O’level results, and DE registration template during registration. The statement emphasized that no DE candidates would be processed for admission until the claimed results are uploaded and verified by the awarding institutions on the Board’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) mail platform.

For DE candidates awaiting A’level results of IJMB/JUPEB/NABTEB, the statement highlighted the necessity of uploading their Admission Letter and Registration Template at the registration stage. Applicants with Cambridge certificates for the pre-2018 examination year were directed to visit Cambridge directly for verification.

The verification process may take up to 28 days, as specified by the awarding body. Upon completion, the verification result will be forwarded to the Board and reflected on the e-Facility profile of the DE candidate. The statement clarified that a statement of results (in lieu of a certificate) is accepted for registration only within three years of the date of award.

JAMB also provided an opportunity for upgrading from UTME to DE, specifically for candidates whose DE results were pending at the time of UTME registration. These candidates must have indicated during registration that they are awaiting A’level results, and the relevant particulars must be supplied and contained in the uploaded registration template.