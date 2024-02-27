Menu
JAMB

JAMB Announces Direct Entry Registration Commencement Date

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Abuja, February 27, 2024 – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that the sale of Direct Entry (DE) registration will kick off nationwide, including selected foreign centers, starting Wednesday.

According to Fabian Benjamin, the public communications advisor at JAMB, the registration process will commence on February 28 and conclude on March 28. He clarified that the sale of DE is open to foreign candidates seeking tertiary education in Nigeria through the Direct Entry mode.

Benjamin assured the public that JAMB would uphold a fair and equal playing field for all candidates, regardless of their status. However, he issued a warning that the board would not process applications from awarding institutions that have failed to verify A’level certificates presented by some candidates for the 2023 admission.

Candidates not awaiting results must upload their A’level qualifications, O’level results, and DE registration template during registration. The statement emphasized that no DE candidates would be processed for admission until the claimed results are uploaded and verified by the awarding institutions on the Board’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) mail platform.

For DE candidates awaiting A’level results of IJMB/JUPEB/NABTEB, the statement highlighted the necessity of uploading their Admission Letter and Registration Template at the registration stage. Applicants with Cambridge certificates for the pre-2018 examination year were directed to visit Cambridge directly for verification.

The verification process may take up to 28 days, as specified by the awarding body. Upon completion, the verification result will be forwarded to the Board and reflected on the e-Facility profile of the DE candidate. The statement clarified that a statement of results (in lieu of a certificate) is accepted for registration only within three years of the date of award.

JAMB also provided an opportunity for upgrading from UTME to DE, specifically for candidates whose DE results were pending at the time of UTME registration. These candidates must have indicated during registration that they are awaiting A’level results, and the relevant particulars must be supplied and contained in the uploaded registration template.

Sunday Igboho: I am back to tackle Killer Herdsmen from Yoruba Land
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

