Implement Nigeria’s Version of Food Stamps Program, Senate urges FG

The Senate Urges Government to

On Tuesday, February 27, the Senate called upon the federal government to introduce a Nigerian version of the food stamps program to mitigate the impact of food insecurity in the country. This call came alongside a directive to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to collaborate with development partners and stakeholders, including the Lagos Food Bank Initiative, to develop actionable plans for the program’s implementation.

The Senate’s resolutions followed the consideration and adoption of a motion titled “Introduction of food stamps in Nigeria as an interim measure to address imminent food insecurity in the country,” sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume (APC – Borno South) and co-sponsored by Senator Mustapha Saliu (APC – Kwara Central).

Senator Ndume highlighted the projected increase in food insecurity, with an estimated 26.5 million people expected to face significant challenges in accessing food in 2024. He attributed this projection to various factors, including ongoing conflicts, climate change impacts, inflation, and currency depreciation.

Expressing concern over the recent surge in food prices and public demonstrations, Ndume emphasized the need for immediate food support nationwide, drawing parallels with successful food assistance programs in other countries, such as the United States’ Food Stamp program.

Senators voiced support for the motion, with Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong lauding the initiative while calling for measures to prevent abuse. Senator Abba Moro emphasized the urgency of addressing food insecurity, advocating for a comprehensive system to cater to ordinary Nigerians. Senator Suleiman Sadiq emphasized the importance of preventing misuse of the program, suggesting the implementation of foolproof measures. Senator Solomon Adeola recommended leveraging modern technology to ensure the program effectively reaches vulnerable Nigerians.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin presided over the plenary session, where senators unanimously approved the motion’s two resolutions through a voice vote.